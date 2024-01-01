Sharon Stone, Liam Neeson and Stephen Fry defend Kevin Spacey

Sharon Stone, Liam Neeson and Stephen Fry have defended Kevin Spacey and have called for him to return to working in Hollywood.

The 64-year-old Oscar-winning actor saw his professional life implode in 2017 when a string of men in the U.S. and the U.K. accused him of sexual misconduct.

Spacey was found not guilty in a U.K. court last year of allegations made against him by four men, and he was found not liable in a civil lawsuit in the U.S. in 2022.

Now, the trio of peers have come out to defend the fallen star

Basic Instinct star Stone told the Telegraph, "I can't wait to see Kevin back at work. He is a genius. He is so elegant and fun, generous to a fault, and knows more about our craft than most of us ever will."

She added, "It's terrible that they are blaming him for not being able to come to terms with themselves for using him and negotiating with themselves because they didn't get their secret agendas."

Star Wars actor Neeson also demanded a return for Spacey, telling the paper, "Kevin is a good man and a man of character. Personally speaking, our industry needs him and misses him greatly."

Meanwhile, Fry took aim at a recent Channel 4 documentary about Spacey which made further allegations about him - claims the American Beauty actor has denied.

Fry said, "Surely it is wrong to continue to batter a reputation on the strength of assertion and rhetoric rather than evidence and proof? Unless I'm missing something, I think he has paid the price."

Earlier this month, a judge ruled that the House of Cards actor must face a new civil trial in the U.K. after being accused of sexually assaulting a man in 2008.