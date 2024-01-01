Olivia Munn explains why she documented cancer journey

Olivia Munn has explained why she documented her cancer journey.

The actress has revealed she wanted to "document" her journey after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer in April 2023 for her two-year-old son, Malcolm.

"Well because if I didn't make it, I wanted my son when he got older to know that I fought to be here. That I tried my best," Olivia, 43, told Michael Strahan on Good Morning America in an interview aired on Thursday.

The X-Men: Apocalypse star continued, "You want the people in your life, you want the people that maybe don't understand what's going on right to know that you did everything you could to be here."

In March, Olivia revealed that she had been diagnosed with luminal B cancer in both breasts in 2023. She also stated that she underwent a double mastectomy 30 days after learning of her diagnosis.

Elsewhere in the interview, the star explained that when she found out that she had cancer, she immediately thought of her son, who she shares with her partner, comedian John Mulaney.

"Cancer is the - that's the word you don't want to hear," she told Michael. "There's a lot of other things that you feel like you can beat, but you know cancer takes down a lot of people. And I just thought about my baby."

The interview comes days after Olivia revealed she had undergone a full hysterectomy, her fifth operation since her diagnosis.

"I have now had a full hysterectomy. I took out my uterus, fallopian tubes, and ovaries," she told Vogue in an interview published on Sunday. "Doing a full hysterectomy was a big decision to make, but it was the best decision for me because I needed to be present for my family."