Jessica Biel admits marriage to Justin Timberlake is a 'work in progress'

Jessica Biel has admitted that her marriage to Justin Timberlake is a "work in progress".

The 42-year-old actress has opened up about her marriage weeks after her husband kicked off his Forget Tomorrow World Tour in April.

"It's always a work in progress," Jessica, 42, said of maintaining her marriage during an appearance on The View on Thursday. "It's constantly trying to find the balance, trying to find the time we can connect."

The Sinner actress added that she is grateful that technology allows her to keep in touch with the former NSYNC frontman, 43, when they are apart.

"Thank goodness for Zoom and FaceTime!" she said. "For traveling families - for everybody, really - but for parents who are gone a lot, that's been really helpful."

The actress and her two children with Justin, Silas, nine, and Phineas, three, attended the first few stops of the hitmaker's 77-date tour.

Jessica and Justin, who were first romantically linked in 2007, tied the knot in 2012.

Elsewhere in the interview, the 7th Heaven actress explained why she recently released her new book, titled A Kids Book About Periods.

"It just felt like an important subject to start with to demystify, destigmatise and really open the conversation and learn more and give parents and young people who are about to experience big changes in their bodies a tool and a resource," she said.

"I have a period, and I want my boys to understand what I'm going through," Jessica continued. "And I want them to be supportive for their friends and maybe eventual partners. I just want them to be educated."