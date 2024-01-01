Queen Camilla reveals King Charles III is ‘getting better’

Queen Camilla has reassured royal well-wishers that King Charles III is "getting better."

Camilla confirmed the news to royal reporter Roya Nikkhah at a garden party on Thursday.

She then joked, "Well, he would if he behaved himself.”

Charles, 75, has made a several short public appearances since 30 April, three months after his cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatment.

He visited cancer patients and medical staff at the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London, then during a visit to Wiltshire he spoke with army veteran Aaron Mapplebeck, who had chemotherapy last year for testicular cancer.

When Aaron told the King that he'd lost his sense of taste after the treatment, the King replied that the same thing had happened to him.

On Tuesday, Charles also attended the unveiling of his first official painted portrait, by Jonathan Yeo.

Despite criticism of the portrait from the public as making it "look like he's in hell", Jonathan has told how Charles liked the painting.

"(He) was initially mildly surprised by the strong colour, but otherwise he seemed to be smiling approvingly," he said.

He added that Camilla, 76, had popped in to the final sitting and remarked, "Yes, you've got him."