Ben Affleck staying in separate house from Jennifer Lopez amid split rumours

Ben Affleck has been seen leaving a house in Los Angeles that he appears to be staying in without his wife, Jennifer Lopez.



The actor has been staying at a home in the Brentwood area. He's been seen leaving the house several times over the past few days and TMZ reports he's been sleeping there too, despite the mansion he shares with his wife being close. His ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, lives nearby.



The Gone Girl star, 51, was wearing his wedding ring when he left the property.



Rumours started to swirl that Ben and Jennifer, who have been married since 2022, were on the verge of a split when Jennifer, 54, attended the Met Gala without him.



Ben's representative said it was due to his schedule on the set of The Accountant 2, but the actor was present at Tom Brady's roast in LA the night before the fashion event.



Jennifer has been seen in LA several times over the last week without her husband, with TMZ reporting she's been house hunting.



The couple haven't been seen in public together for seven weeks.