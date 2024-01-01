Nicola Coughlan was ‘daunted’ by racy Bridgerton scenes

Nicola Coughlan has revealed she was "daunted" by racy Bridgerton scenes.

The actress revealed she had worried about having to shoot the raunchier moments for the third season of the hit Netflix period drama.

"I remember reading the books and thinking, ‘Geez, these are really steamy. That’s gonna be a lot,’ but we didn’t know if the show would get picked up after the first season," Nicola, 37, told Marie Claire Australia.

"Once we found it was going ahead, it was definitely daunting."

When shooting was completed, however, Nicola realised she had enjoyed that part of the filming more than anything else.

“The sex scenes are revealing in many senses, but strangely they became one of my favourite parts about filming this season," she explained.

"It ended up being quite powerful and quite liberating."

The former Derry Girls star revealed her Bridgerton co-star Luke Newton, 31, who plays her on-screen romantic interest, was the reason she had such a good time.

"Luke and I are really good partners and we had a lot of trust in one another," Nicola shared.

"I would have struggled to do it with someone else, because we could talk about it and text about it and we had a lot of say in how those scenes were done.”