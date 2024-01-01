Oscar Isaac lends voice to Jesus Christ in The King of Kings

Oscar Isaac will voice Jesus Christ in 'The King of Kings'.

The 45-year-old actor has joined the cast of the film that is inspired by the lives of both Jesus and Charles Dickens.

Oscar joins an ensemble that includes Sir Kenneth Branagh as the celebrated author as well as Uma Thurman as the 'Great Expectations' scribe's wife Catherine while 'Jojo Rabbit' star Roman Griffin Davis voices their youngest son Walter.

Meanwhile, Forest Whitaker is also set to feature as the apostle Peter.

The movie is inspired by the Dickens short story 'The Life of Our Lord', which was published in 1934, more than six decades after the author's death.

It tells the story of Dickens and Walter as they – along with their cat Willa – become immersed in the story of Jesus.

The picture is being made by the South Korean animation house Mofac Animation and is directed by Seong-ho Jang with Anfernee Kim producing.

Jang has also written the script together with Rob Edwards.

Kim said: "A film capturing the epic life of Jesus Christ warrants a stellar cast, and our actors announced to date – Oscar Isaac, Forest Whitaker, Kenneth Branagh, Uma Thurman and Roman Griffin Davis – is impressive by any measure.

"Oscar perfectly captures the impactful delivery of Jesus, and Forest expertly embodies the complicated aspects of Peter."

Branagh's casting as Dickens was first revealed last month and Kim said that the 'Tenet' actor – alongside Thurman and Griffin Davis – were the perfect performers for the important roles.

He said: "It is through the Dickens family that our audience experiences the life of Jesus Christ, and Kenneth Branagh, Uma Thurman and Roman Griffin Davis bring all the emotion, awe, heart and gravitas to these essential characters.

"These three actors are at the core of our story, and anchor a truly impressive cast – many of whom we look forward to sharing in the near future."