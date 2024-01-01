Kendall Jenner sparks rumours of reconciliation with Bad Bunny

Kendall Jenner is fuelling rumours that she and her ex-boyfriend, musician Bad Bunny, have reconciled.

Speculation that the pair are dating again comes after the model was spotted at Bad Bunny's Orlando concert in Orlando, Florida on May 17.

Videos of the reality star at the rapper's concert were posted to X and quickly went viral.

In the short clips, Jenner is seen in the VIP section, wearing a black sweatshirt with a hood.

The videos show Jenner dancing along to the beat of Bad Bunny’s music.

The concert sighting comes a week after Jenner and the I Like It singer were spotted looking cosy together at the Après Met 2 Met Gala afterparty.

Jenner and Bad Bunny's romance first became a hot topic in February 2023 when they went on a double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber.

The couple ended their relationship in December last year.

During a Vogue cover interview for the magazine's Summer 2024 issue, Jenner reflected on her past few months.

The Kardashians star admitted that although her career is “really stable”, the past two months have been “quite rough”.

“I haven't been myself,” she revealed.

“And my friends see it. I'm more sad than usual. I'm way more anxious than usual. So I'm not going to sit here and act like everything's perfect.”