King Charles books first overseas tour since cancer diagnosis

King Charles III has announced his first overseas engagement since undergoing cancer treatment.

Buckingham Palace revealed in a statement that the King and his wife, Queen Camilla, will travel to France in June with other members of the royal family to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Landings.

After visiting monuments in Portsmouth, the couple will journey to Ver-sur-Mer in Normandy, France.

On Thursday 6 June, the royal pair will attend The Ministry of Defence and the Royal British Legion’s commemorative event at the British Normandy Memorial.

His Majesty is the patron of the Royal British Legion.

Charles’ eldest son, Prince William, and the King’s sister, Princess Anne, will join them in Normandy for additional engagements.

Charles recently resumed his public-facing duties in April after a brief hiatus to undergo cancer treatment.

The palace confirmed in February that King Charles had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer.

“I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days,” he said in a statement later that month.

“As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.”

As Charles took a break from his public-facing duties, William, Camilla, and his brother Prince Edward have been filling the gap.

But in April, the King received an encouraging prognosis from his doctors.

“His Majesty’s medical team are very encouraged by the progress made so far and remain positive about the King’s continued recovery,” Buckingham Palace revealed in a statement last month.

“Forthcoming engagements will be adapted where necessary to minimise any risks to His Majesty’s continued recovery. The pacing of the King’s programme will be carefully calibrated as his recovery continues, in close consultation with his medical team.”