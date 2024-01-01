Country singer Zac Brown sues ex over Insta post

Country singer Zac Brown has sued his estranged wife, Kelly Yazdi, over an Instagram post.

The Zac Brown Band lead singer claims the post on her page violates their confidentiality agreement and harms his reputation.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the singer requested a temporary restraining order that will force Yazdi to remove the post in question.

This, he argues, will prevent his ex from making false, defamatory or harmful statements against him.

The particular Instagram post in question has not been revealed.

Yazdi, who married Brown in August 2023, described the feelings of someone dealing with “narcissistic abuse” in a series of posts earlier this month.

“Her love was always unconditional. She thought his was too… But overtime it became apparent that he only knew conditional love; his unhealed trauma expressing itself thru his need to tame,” she shared alongside a video of herself taking a dip in a pool.

Referencing some control tactics, she penned, “Don’t model anymore. Take this picture off your Instagram. Don’t wear that in the house. Don’t post that bikini picture. Don’t post anymore fitness videos.”

Yazdi’s caption continued: “Projections. Gaslighting. Threatening. Stonewalling. Those are the ingredients of narcissistic abuse.”

Yazdi and the Chicken Fried singer got engaged in 2022 while holidaying in Hawaii.

In a July 2022 birthday tribute video to Brown, Yazdi was seen sporting a dazzling rock on her ring finger.

The pair walked down the aisle in a private ceremony in Georgia in August 2023, but announced their separation four months later.

“We wish each other the best and will always appreciate our time together,” the estranged couple said in a statement to Page Six at the time.