Colin Jost reads out sexist joke about Scarlett Johansson’s body

Colin Jost has read out a sexist joke about his wife Scarlett Johansson’s body.

The comedian made the gag about his wife on Saturday Night Live, during a regular segment.

The segment, titled "Weekend update," sees Colin and co-host Michael Che, both 41, write scripts for one another – that they are banned from seeing until it's time to go to live on air.

“ChatGBT has released a new voice assistant feature inspired by Scarlett Johansson’s AI character in Her,” Colin, 41, read aloud as he stifled his own laughter.

“Which I’ve never bothered to watch, because without that body, what’s the point of listening?”

It isn't the first time Colin has publicly poked fun at Scarlett, 39 – he made a series of jokes about her when he hosted the White House Correspondents' dinner at the end of April.

"As you can tell from all the comments about my wife, I'm also used to being the second gentleman," he told Vice-President Kamala Harris's husband, Douglas Emhoff, 59.

"I want to thank my wife for enduring lots of jokes," Colin said, in his acknowledgments, "and for agreeing to individually meet everyone in this room right after the ceremony.”

He went on to jokingly encourage the audience to "come right up" to his wife.