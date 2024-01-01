Katy Perry becomes emotional during last American Idol episode

Katy Perry was overcome with emotion during her last-ever episode of American Idol on Sunday.

The Teenage Dream singer, who became a judge on the singing competition in 2018, appeared visibly emotional and teary-eyed at multiple points during the evening, right from the very beginning when she walked onto the set with fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie for the last time.

She took to the American Idol stage for a final performance, singing her track What Makes a Woman with finalist Jack Blocker. During the song, a platform lifted her high above the stage, revealing the long skirt of her dress was adorned with the faces of contestants she has judged over the past seven seasons.

Katy, 39, was also honoured with a tribute medley performance by the Top 12 ladies, who sang her hits Teenage Dream, Dark Horse and California Gurls.

The pop star shed tears at the end of the show as she watched newly-crowned winner Abi Carter sing Billie Eilish's moving ballad What Was I Made For? As the confetti came down and the credits rolled, Lionel gave Katy a hug as she cried.

Katy shared photos from her performance on Instagram after the show and simply wrote, "There it is... 7 years (emotional face) #idol."

In an interview with ABC7 days before the season finale, the Roar hitmaker predicted some tears.

"I think I will be crying at anything," she said. "It's been a beautiful journey and I love watching these kids grow and becoming this big beautiful patchwork quilt."

Katy announced she was leaving American Idol during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in February.

"It's connected me with the heart of America but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat," she explained. "I love the show so much but I want to go and see the world and maybe bring new music."