Chris Pratt has asked Katherine Schwarzenegger to act alongside him onscreen

Chris Pratt has asked his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger to star alongside him in a screen project.

Katherine, 34, did not follow her Terminator star father Arnold Schwarzenegger into acting and instead took inspiration from her journalist/author mother Maria Shriver and became a writer.

However, her actor husband Chris revealed to People on Sunday that he has tried to get her to work alongside him onscreen.

"I've asked her," he told the outlet when asked if he'd ever work with her on a project. "I think she could be great. Because she's actually a very good actress."

He continued, "When she's doing impressions and I'm like, 'You're really good.' And she's like, 'No way. I could never do it. I would laugh too much'... So she'd probably laugh through the take and ruin it."

Out of Arnold and Maria's four children, only two have gone into the movie industry, with Patrick becoming an actor and Christina working as a producer.

Katherine joined Chris at the premiere of his animated film, The Garfield Movie, in Los Angeles on Sunday.

He explained to the publication that it would be the first film their daughters - Lyla, three, and Christina, almost two - would be able to watch.

"A movie like Garfield, it's truly safe for all ages, and my daughters are both very young," he explained. "My son's 11, so he's seen a lot of the things that I'm in, but my girls have never seen anything I've been in, so this will probably be the first thing that they see."

Chris shares Jack, 11, with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

The Garfield Movie will be released in cinemas on Friday 24 May.