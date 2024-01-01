Jessica Gunning ‘fiercely protective’ of Baby Reindeer creator and co-star Richard Gadd.

The actress described her co-star Richard Gadd as "incredibly brave to bare all" in the Netflix programme, in which he both wrote and starred.

Jessica, 38, plays the character of Martha Scott – a fictionalised version of a woman who stalked real-life Richard and whose identity became the subject of intense speculation after the seven-part series first went live in April.

"He really did put everything in that show, warts and all, errors, mistakes that were made," Jessica told Radio Times, before explaining she was doing her best to avoid engaging with any of the online chatter.

"I don't think I've ever seen anything quite like it. I'm always fiercely protective of him and I want to make sure that none of this is upsetting for him, really, so I try and keep out of any of that stuff."

Jessica added Richard, 35, had been both stalked and sexually assaulted which made her uncomfortable with fans' obsession with uncovering the real-life details.

"He's a survivor of sexual assault, and he was stalked, and I think any search for real people almost undermines that slightly," she said.

"He said in the past he didn't want any internet sleuths to try and find the identities of these real people. He changed identities for a reason. But it's inevitable that people are intrigued by who the real people are."