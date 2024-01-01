Elizabeth Hurley was ‘very comfortable’ shooting racy scene in front of her son

Elizabeth Hurley has revealed she was "very comfortable" shooting a racy scene in front of her son Damian.

The supermodel had no qualms about leveraging her sex appeal for Damian Hurley's debut movie, Strictly Confidential.

"I get why people are like 'how can you work together, you two and particularly in the scenes you're shooting?'" Elizabeth, 58, told Abbey Clancy on her Exhibit A podcast.

She went on to explain she and Damian, 22, are particularly close because it's only ever been the two of them.

"We don't have that relationship, you know I came from a much bigger family, mum, dad, two siblings but Damian's only ever had me and I've only ever had Damian," Elizabeth said.

"I think when you're a single parent single child, the facade of 'I'm the parent you're the child you're going to do what I say' kind of goes, you can't sulk off in a gang of kids, or sulk off in a gang of parents – you'd be alone."

Elizabeth added her own relationship with her parents had not been the same:

"We've had a short hand and a closeness which is very different to how I had my parents – and I love my parents!" she said.

"The idea of having them at work with me would have been horrific, I could never have stood it. But we just don't have that – no, we're like little twin souls in some ways and it works really well."

After his mother explained their parent-child dynamic, Damian chimed in to add: "I don't think she has ever been cast in a sexier part at this point in her career."