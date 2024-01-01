Scarlett Johansson 'shocked and angered' after claiming ChatGPT stole her voice

Scarlett Johansson has admitted she was "shocked and angered" after hearing Open AI's ChatGPT voice that sounded just like hers.

The actress had previously turned down the opportunity to lend her voice to the AI, named Sky.

"Last September, I received an offer from (OpenAI CEO) Sam Altman, who wanted to hire me to voice the current ChatGPT 4.0 system,” the 39-year-old said in a statement.

"He told me that he felt that by my voicing the system, I could bridge the gap between tech companies and creatives and help consumers to feel comfortable with the seismic shift concerning humans and Al. He said he felt that my voice would be comforting to people. After much consideration and for personal reasons, I declined the offer.”

However, when she later heard the voice that had been used, she couldn't believe how much it sounded like her.

“Nine months later, my friends, family and the general public all noted how much the newest system named ‘Sky’ sounded like me,” she said.

“When I heard the released demo, I was shocked, angered and in disbelief that Mr. Altman would pursue a voice that sounded so eerily similar to mine that my closest friends and news outlets could not tell the difference. Mr. Altman even insinuated that the similarity was intentional, tweeting a single word ‘her’ - a reference to the film in which I voiced a chat system, Samantha, who forms an intimate relationship with a human."

Open AI has agreed to take down the voice. They went on to state that the voice of Sky was simply that of a voice actress, and any similarities to Scarlett's voice were unintentional.

“We believe that AI voices should not deliberately mimic a celebrity’s distinctive voice - Sky’s voice is not an imitation of Scarlett Johansson but belongs to a different professional actress using her own natural speaking voice,” they said in a blog post. “To protect their privacy, we cannot share the names of our voice talents.”