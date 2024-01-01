Nina Dobrev hospitalised after biking accident

Nina Dobrev was hospitalised after a biking accident.

The former Vampire Diaries star shared a picture of herself wearing a neck brace as well as a leg brace as she lay on a hospital bed. An IV was attached to her left arm, while she wore a blood-pressure cuff on her right.

The photo appeared second in a pair of images with the caption "how it started vs how it’s going," – the first was a picture of Nina, 35, smiling and posing on a black dirt bike.

Fans and colleagues immediately expressed concern for Nina's welfare, with friend and former Dancing with the Stars co-star Julianne Hough writing: "That’s my girl!! Obviously wouldn’t make jokes if you were not ok…"

Nina eventually added messages to her Instagram Stories to explain the situation.

"I'm OK but it’s going to be a long road of recovery ahead," she wrote in one message, before adding, "I think it's safe to say my first time on a dirt bike will also be my last lol".

Nina's boyfriend, Winter Olympian Shaun White, recently revealed they'd been ticking off "bucket list" activities together.

"It’s been really fun having time together. Normally I’m off competing and she’s shooting a project or something… but now we’ve got some time together," he told Us Weekly.

"We went to Antarctica, Dubai, visited her mom in France, went to Monaco, went to Indonesia. We’ve kind of been all over."