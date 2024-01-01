Dolly Parton pays tribute to late 9 to 5 co-star Dabney Coleman

Dolly Parton has written a heartfelt tribute to her 9 to 5 co-star Dabney Coleman.

The Jolene hitmaker took to Instagram on Monday to remember her "dear friend" after he passed away at his home in Santa Monica, California on Thursday 16 May. He was 92.

"Dabney was a great actor and became a dear friend," Parton wrote. "He taught me so much when I was doing my first movie, 9 to 5. He was funny, deep and smart. We remained friends through the years and I will miss him greatly, as many people will. Love, Dolly."

Parton captioned the post with a heart emoji.

In the 1980 workplace comedy 9 to 5, Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin played colleagues who teamed up to exact revenge on their "sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot" boss Franklin Hart Jr., played by Coleman.

Tomlin and her wife Jane Wagner paid tribute to Coleman on their joint X/Twitter page last week, writing, "We just loved him" alongside a still from 9 to 5.

Coleman was also known for his appearances in films such as On Golden Pond, Tootsie, You've Got Mail and Inspector Gadget and TV shows including Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman, Buffalo Bill, Boardwalk Empire and Yellowstone.

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner paid tribute to his on-screen father on Instagram last week, writing, "What an honour to have gotten to work with Dabney Coleman. May he rest in peace."