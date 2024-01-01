'Facing death' helped Olivia Munn 'let go of postpartum anxiety'

Olivia Munn has told how "facing death" helped her to let go of her postpartum anxiety.

"I couldn't climb a mountain carrying all this extra weight," the actress told Kelly Clarkson. "And when I got to the end of it (her cancer battle) I didn't want to pick it back up again."

Olivia's son Malcolm, who she shares with husband John Mulaney, was two when she was diagnosed with bilateral breast cancer in 2023.

The Newsroom star had a double mastectomy after an MRI showed a fast-moving, aggressive form of the disease in both her breasts.

"There's a lot of other things that you feel like you can beat, but you know cancer takes down a lot of people. And I just thought about my baby," the 43-year-old previously told Good Morning America.

Part of her treatment included being put in medically induced menopause, which caused her to be so exhausted she couldn't get out of bed.

"I was just in bed all day long, and my quality of life was so minimal and I wasn't able to be there for my baby," she said.

"Whenever Malcolm would come into the home he'd run straight to my bed because that's where he knows I am, like that's what he associated with me. And that was just too difficult for me to take. I had to find out if there was another option."

She ended up having a hysterectomy and ovariectomy, but not before having an egg retrieval first.

"John and I had a long talk about it. We realised that we weren't done growing our family. That's a scary process because I have a cancer that feeds off of hormones so I knew there was a risk and our doctor said, 'Look, we're gonna get one for you and then we're gonna call it.'

And then our doctor called and he said, 'Hey we got the results back. It's two healthy embryos, and I... I mean we just started bawling, crying, both of us."