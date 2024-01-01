Stephen Merchant questions if The Office would be 'allowed' today

Stephen Merchant has questioned whether The Office would be "allowed" today.

The comedian revealed he wasn't sure the hit comedy series would be made in the current "sensitive" climate.

Describing his new stand-up comedy material, Stephen, 49, said cultural expectations had shifted since he last trod the boards.

"I'm just trying to figure out what my angle is and what I want to talk about, while dancing through the delicacies of the current comedy climate, which is more sensitive than when I last did it," he told Heat Magazine.

He went on to explain he wasn't sure whether his hit sitcom The Office could be made in the same way today.

"I always think how different our version of The Office would be if we did it now," Stephen said.

"Aside from the fact that half of it would be on Zoom, and half the time the office would be half empty, but also would Tim having a crush on the receptionist even be allowed? you'd have to go to HR and ask if he's allowed to ask her out."

Stephen also admitted he wished he had created a third season of the series.

"If I had my time again, I think we probably would have done a third series of The Office," he said.

You come to realise how hard it is to come up with a bunch of characters like that who are good and that people warm to and ask to see more of. And so, had we not been so naive, we'd have probably thought, 'Yeah, there's a cash cow here!'

"Looking back, we could have squeezed out another series."