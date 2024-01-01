Kourtney Kardashian opens up about 'terrifying' emergency foetal surgery

Kourtney Kardashian has opened up about the "terrifying" emergency surgery she underwent during her pregnancy last year.

During the season five premiere of The Kardashians reality show, the 45-year-old reflected on undergoing surgery to save her and Travis Barker's child in September 2023.

Recalling what led to the surgery, Kourtney said, "We had planned a scan at home, so that all the kids could see the baby. The doctor who will come to the house to do the scan is a high-risk doctor, who's really detailed and thorough at looking for everything. And something caught his eye where he wanted me to see a couple specialists."

After the appointments, the reality star was told that doctors needed to operate on the baby the following day. Not divulging the reason for the surgery, Kourtney explained that her mum Kris Jenner took her to the hospital while Travis flew back from his European tour with Blink-182.

She revealed that she had already undergone the procedure by the time the drummer got home because "they had to do it right away".

"The timing of it was miraculous. That saved everything," the Poosh founder shared. "My doctor's like, 'There's nothing that you did wrong. It's not age-related. It's just a super rare thing that happened.'

"I just feel so grateful that how everything played out and for the doctors that really helped make the best decisions that really saved our baby."

For the last two months of her pregnancy, Kourtney had to take things easy as a result of the operation.

"There's a hole in the amniotic sac from where they had to go into the surgery," she revealed. "So, I'm not allowed to drive. I'm not allowed to stand for more than 20 minutes. I'm really not leaving the house."

Kourtney and Travis welcomed their son Rocky, their first child together, in November 2023. She has three children with her ex Scott Disick while Travis has two from his previous marriage.