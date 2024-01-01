Khloé Kardashian slams Caitlyn Jenner's involvement in House of Kardashian docuseries

Khloé Kardashian was stunned by her former stepparent Caitlyn Jenner's participation in the tell-all House of Kardashian docuseries.

During Thursday's season five premiere of The Kardashians, Khloé expressed her disappointment in Caitlyn talking about the family in last year's explosive documentary series.

"Apparently, whoever has been calling people that have either once been in our lives or are in our lives to do the documentary and no one really has agreed to do it - except for Caitlyn," Khloé stated in a sit-down interview after watching the show's trailer.

"Caitlyn is completely free to do whatever she wants. I do find it strange that she would agree to do a documentary that I would imagine isn't trying to paint us in the most beautiful light. I just know she wouldn't like that about her."

She noted that she used to be "very close" with Caitlyn, who was married to her mum Kris Jenner between 1991 and 2015, adding, "This was my dad for 24 years. It hurts me too."

Kim Kardashian offered up a different perspective in a confessional, saying that Caitlyn's comments in the documentary don't hurt her feelings.

"I had such a great stepdad who raised me, so none of those things that are said, even if twisted or whatever, are gonna make me think differently of the life I've had," she shared.

The former Olympian defended her participation in the three-part documentary on X/Twitter when it aired in October 2023.

"I hate to see the press lying about my role in the new documentary on Sky saying I spilled all the family tea. It's such BS," the TV personality wrote. "I spoke so highly of all of my family - and yes that includes Kris."