Kevin Costner recalls meeting Matt Damon and Ben Affleck as Field of Dreams extras

Kevin Costner has recalled meeting Matt Damon and Ben Affleck when they worked as extras on his 1989 movie Field of Dreams.

The actors and childhood friends served as background artists during a sequence filmed at their nearby baseball stadium Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.

Costner, who starred in the sports movie, recalled meeting the duo before they were famous during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

"They were sitting in the stands, like college guys, and they came up, and they both leaned in at the same time, leaned back at the same time, looked at each other at the same time as we talked," he remembered. "And they had this big enthusiasm. They were on fire. I do remember them, absolutely."

Host Kimmel then read out a text message from Damon, who revealed it was "a big deal" to talk to Costner at the time.

"He came out and hung around with the extras in between setups," he wrote in the message. "I asked him what he was doing, and he said, 'Shooting the s**t' and I laughed like a 12-year-old girl. It was a big deal for us, because he had the exact career that we wanted. He was very nice to us."

After appearing in films during the late '80s and early '90s, Damon and Affleck gained prominence for writing and starring in 1997's Good Will Hunting, for which they won the Best Original Screenplay Oscar.