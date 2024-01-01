Millie Bobby Brown marries Jake Bongiovi in private ceremony

Millie Bobby Brown married Jake Bongiovi in a secret ceremony last weekend.

The news was confirmed via People magazine.

"It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows," a source told The Sun.

The couple are reportedly planning a bigger ceremony later this year.

Millie, 20, and Jake, 22, have been dating for almost three years after first meeting through Instagram.

In 2023, Millie called Jake her "partner for life," and four months later they announced their engagement.

Jake's dad, Jon Bon Jovi, had given his blessing to their upcoming nuptials, despite their young age.

"I don't know if age matters," he told Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show. "You know, if you find the right partner and you grow together - I think that would be my advice really, is growing together is wise. So I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with and we like them all. Millie is wonderful.

The Stranger Things star had previously talked about how she wanted to keep her nuptials private.

"There are only so many moments in life that you get only once," she told WWD. "And to have everyone's opinions and eyes looking at that just feels unnatural to me. So I feel it's important to keep those things, those small precious moments in life, really close to your chest."