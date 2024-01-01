Skepta wants Denzel Washington to star in one of his films

Skepta wants Denzel Washington to star in one of his future films.

The British grime MC recently co-directed his first short film, Tribal Mark, which follows Jude Carmichael's character Mark as he is introduced in the world of the Black Secret Service.

Skepta, real name Joseph Adenuga Jr., appears in the film as an older version of Mark, after he's become the anti-hero Tribal Mark.

In an interview with Variety, Skepta revealed his plans for the Tribal Mark universe and named the actor he had in mind for an older version of the lead role.

"I hope that the next thing is the feature film. I want to do the first one, and then I want to step back so I can let another Black actor come and do it," he shared. "We would love to have a fast forward of Tribal Mark that goes into the future of his life, and it's Denzel Washington. I'm shouting out to Denzel."

Elsewhere in the interview, the rapper revealed that his friend, actor Idris Elba, gave him advice about the short film and one of his suggested changes proved popular in screenings.

"One of the things he told us to do in the short always gets a reaction in the theater, so I'm actually happy that we listened to that," he said, without specifying the moment. "There's a specific beat, and every time everyone laughs and I'm like, 'F**k.'"