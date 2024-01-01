Bubba Watson leads tributes to golfer Grayson Murray, dead at 30

Professional golfer Grayson Murray has died. He was 30.

"Very sad to hear the news of Grayson Murray's passing today," two-time major winner Bubba Watson posted on X.

"Life is so fragile... I was just hugging you at the Masters, telling you how proud of you I am. Thankful to have known you."

The tragic news, reported by US magazine, comes less than a month after Murray competed at his first Masters at the Augusta National Golf Course in Georgia.

"We were devastated to learn - and are heartbroken to share - that PGA Tour player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words," PGA commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement on Saturday.

"The PGA Tour is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones."

A cause of death has not been shared.

Murray admitted in January that he had gone through many ups and downs between his mental health and his battle with alcoholism, nearly giving up on bettering himself, but attributed his progress to the support system he had around him.

"I reached out to Grayson's parents to offer our deepest condolences, and during that conversation, they asked that we continue with tournament play," Monahan continued in his statement, shared via the PGA Tour website.

"They were adamant that Grayson would want us to do so. As difficult as it will be, we want to respect their wishes."

The PGA is currently hosting the Charles Schwab Challenge tournament at the Colonial Golf Course in Fort Worth, Texas.

Murray withdrew from the Challenge after 16 holes on Friday, citing an illness.

Murray went pro in 2015. He won the Sony Open in January.

"What an incredible week. This couldn't be possible without the support of my family, caddie, coaches and my sponsors," Murray wrote on Instagram at the time.

"I'm proud to be the 2024 @sonyopenhawaii champion. The best is yet to come. All Glory To God."