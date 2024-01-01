Mike Tyson suffers in-flight medical emergency

Mike Tyson has suffered a medical scare while flying from Miami to LA.

The boxer "became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing," his rep confirmed to TMZ. "He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him." The rep added that the star is now doing "great."

Paramedics boarded the plane and helped the 57-year-old as soon as the plane landed at LAX.

The incident comes in the run-up to a scheduled July fight between Mike and YouTuber turned fighter, Jake Paul, 27.

The heavyweight champion has recently spoken about how he's been preparing for the much-hyped match.

"Two-and-a-half weeks I haven't smoked, I haven't had sex for two-and-a-half weeks," he said on The Damon Elliott Show.

In turn, Jake has boasted that he'll be able to beat the superstar boxer, who is 30 years older than him.

"Mike will be put to sleep and he will feel my power," he said. "I will go down as the man who put Tyson to sleep for the last time."

The fight will be streamed live on Netflix.