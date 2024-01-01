James Blunt blames work pressure for Carrie Fisher's relapse

James Blunt has blamed work pressure for late friend Carrie Fisher's relapse.

The You're Beautiful singer claimed Carrie's concerns about being thin enough for Star Wars sequels had led her to mistreat her body.

"I just knew that the day before she died when she came back to my house and she'd been really mistreating her body and she'd just got the job again of being Princess Leia in the new Star Wars movies," James told an audience at the Hay Literature Festival.

"So she's really on a high and positive but they had applied a lot of pressure on her to be thin, which is what they do, so she spoke about the difficulties that women have in the industry that men are allowed to grow old and women are not."

Carrie died in 2016 at the age of 60, on a flight from London to Los Angeles. An autopsy determined she had cocaine, methamphetamine, ecstasy, alcohol and opiates in her system, with the combination causing a cardiac arrest.

"She had to really put a lot of pressure on herself and started abusing drugs again," James, 50, explained.

"So by the time she got on the plane, she had practically killed herself. They said it was a heart failure but she had taken enough drugs to have a great party."

James and Carrie were close friends, with the actress opening up her LA home to him as a place to live while he was recording his 2004 debut album Back to Bedlam.