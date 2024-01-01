Mary-Kate Olsen sparks dating rumours with Sean Avery

Mary-Kate Olsen has sparked dating rumours after being spotted spending time with Sean Avery.

On Monday, the editors of celebrity gossip page DeuxMoi posted several photos showing the designer/actress and former National Hockey League (NHL) player walking together in the picturesque beach location of The Hamptons, New York.

According to the outlet, Mary-Kate and Sean, 44, stopped by her new store in Amagansett for The Row - the fashion brand she runs with her twin sister Ashley Olsen - and were also photographed speaking to TV host Andy Cohen.

The pair dated back in 2007 and have seemingly remained friends over the years.

Reps for Mary-Kate, 37, have not yet commented on the snaps.

The former Full House star was previously married to Olivier Sarkozy from 2015 until 2021.

Meanwhile, Canadian sportsman Sean was wed to model Hilary Rhoda from 2015 until 2022. The former couple shares a three-year-old son named Nash.