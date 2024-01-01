Daisy Ridley offers update on Star Wars sequel

Daisy Ridley has offered an update on her upcoming Star Wars project, teasing it will begin production "soon".

The 32-year-old burst into the spotlight in 2015 when she was cast as Rey in sequel film The Force Awakens.

Last year, fans were surprised when Disney announced that Daisy would reprise her role to lead an upcoming Star Wars film set to be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

Since the announcement, very little of the project has been revealed, but now the star has teased that a script is near completion, telling The Hollywood Reporter, "I have not read actual words on actual paper, but (a script) is soon coming."

The news will be a welcome update to fans of the sci-fi franchise as the nugget of information comes a year after the sequel was revealed and suggests that filming could soon commence.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy announced at the Star Wars Celebration convention in London in April 2023 that Daisy's character would lead a new film set 15 years after the events depicted in the 2019 film The Rise of Skywalker.

The film is tipped to be titled Star Wars: New Jedi Order and The Guardian previously reported the film will, "tell the story of rebuilding the New Jedi Order and the powers that rise to tear it down".

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has already been named as the scribe penning the near-complete script, however, no other characters or stars have been confirmed for the film as yet.