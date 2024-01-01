Daisy Ridley recalls 'trippy' moment she met real-life distance swimmer

Daisy Ridley has recalled the "trippy" moment she met a real-life distance swimmer.

The actress plays long-distance distance swimmer Trudy Ederle in her new biopic, Young Woman and the Sea.

Daisy, 32, found herself near-speechless at the movie's premiere when she bumped into real-life swimming star Diana Nyad, 74, in the bathroom.

"It was so surreal. I was washing my hands in the bathroom, waiting for my people, and she came in," the Star Wars alum told The Hollywood Reporter.

"It was the most surreal thing. I kept going, 'This is so trippy, this is so trippy. You are real. You did the thing, and I just played the person that did the thing!'"

Daisy revealed Diana was "very encouraging" of her efforts to portray the athlete.

"She was very encouraging because she could see that I had trained really hard. And that's wonderful (to hear), particularly from the sports people that were there last night," Daisy said.

"I really wanted to do justice by swimmers, and in a physical way, I wanted to try and do as much as I could to look able and to sell the story. So getting a pat on the back from Diana Nyad was pretty cool."