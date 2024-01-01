King Charles III confirmed to attend Trooping the Colour

King Charles III will take part in the Trooping the Colour ceremony next month.

Buckingham Palace officials confirmed on Thursday that the British monarch will participate in his official birthday parade in London on Saturday 15 June.

However, instead of riding on horseback, the King will inspect the soldiers from a carriage, where he will be seated with Queen Camilla.

The change was made upon the advice of the 75-year-old's doctors, as he continues to undergo treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

In addition, royal officials confirmed that Catherine, Princess of Wales will not attend the Colonel's Review, a Trooping the Colour rehearsal on Saturday 8 June. The 42-year-old is currently receiving chemotherapy for cancer.

Lieutenant General James Bucknall, a retired British Army officer and former Commander of the Allied Rapid Reaction Corps, will carry out the role of Inspecting Officer on her behalf. Catherine was due to take the salute as Colonel of the Irish Guards.

The monarch announced his cancer diagnosis in February and returned to public duties in late April, while his daughter-in-law has been out of the public eye since she shared her own diagnosis in March.

The Trooping the Colour parade travels between Buckingham Palace and Horse Guards Parade via The Mall. Featuring more than 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians, the annual event has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign for over 260 years.