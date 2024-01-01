Sofía Vergara defends 'amazing' Modern Family character over 'stereotypical' criticism

Sofía Vergara has denied that her Modern Family character played into Latin stereotypes.

During a recent appearance on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, the Colombian actress responded to criticism that her character Gloria Delgado-Pritchett played into the Latin stereotype of a trophy wife.

"It's like, 'How is that a stereotypical thing?'" Sofía argued, referencing Gloria's wealth in the show. "I mean, I kind of look like Gloria and dress like Gloria. My mom and my aunts, and my cousins, too, they sound like her."

She continued, "That's how I, you know, complimented the character - like, remembering the women in my life. So, I guess, we're stereotypes of who we are.

"And, it's like, I'm not afraid of that. And I just felt it was an amazing character. She was so good - a good person. You know, I wish I was Gloria. She was into her family. It was amazing."

Sofía insisted that the Modern Family writers treated the character with respect, by asking Sofía in the early seasons about her perspective on certain beats.

"There was never anything about her being less or about her being nothing because she was Latin or a woman or anything. So I was like, 'I don't care,'" the actress said of the criticism. "People just like complaining, just to complain. And, on top of that, to complain when I sound the way I sound."

Modern Family ran for 11 seasons from 2009 to 2020.

Elsewhere on the podcast, the Griselda star, 51, lamented that casting directors often reject her based on her accent.

"It's not like I get, you know, many, many opportunities. Because of my accent, to be honest," Sofía told host Scott Feinberg. "And I'm not complaining at all, I mean, I've had an amazing career. But it's not like I have, you know, scripts flying to me every week. I know I'm difficult."