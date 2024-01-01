Donald Trump found guilty in 'hush money' trial

Donald Trump has been found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying records.

In the historic verdict, jurors found the former president guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records, making him the first US President with a criminal conviction.

He will be sentenced on 11 July. The charges carry a potential maximum prison sentence of four years.

The reality TV star turned president had pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to conceal a payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election campaign.

It's believed he will appeal the verdict.

The guilty verdict doesn't affect his current presidential campaign. In most states, although convicted felons cannot vote, they can be elected president.

The 77-year-old spoke outside the courthouse after the verdict was given, calling the trial, "rigged" and "disgraceful."

"I'm a very innocent man, and it's OK," he said. "I'm fighting for our country. I'm fighting for our Constitution. Our whole country is being rigged right now."