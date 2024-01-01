Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend his daughter's graduation ceremony together

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have attended his daughter Violet's graduation ceremony together, amid split rumours.

The Hollywood couple were seen walking to the high school, along with Ben's mum, Chris Anne Boldt.

The pair were spotted walking down the street next to each other, with Ben holding a large gift basket.

It's the first time in two weeks the reportedly beleaguered husband and wife have been seen together. They were last pictured together on 19 May when they attended an event at Santa Monica's Aero Theatre, before going to Soho House.

Jennifer Lopez attended the 2024 Met Gala on 6 May without her husband of two years. The official line was that he couldn't be there because he was filming his new movie The Accountant 2. However, he was present for Tom Brady's Netflix roast, filmed the night before the Met.

It's believed the actor is staying at a separate house, away from their marital home in LA. He's been seen several times without his wedding ring, and Jennifer has been seen house-hunting without her husband.

The couple are reportedly "living separately" due to strains in their marriage, according to People magazine, with Jennifer keeping "very focused on work."

Jennifer, 54, and Ben, 51, were married in 2022 after rekindling their relationship in 2021. They were previously engaged in 2002, but split in 2004 before the wedding.