Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh files to legally drop his last name

Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh has taken legal steps to drop her father's surname.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, who is the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has filed to officially become Shiloh Jolie, according to documents obtained by The Blast.

The documents show she ticked "personal" in the legal document as the reason for wanting to drop her dad's last name.

She filed the paperwork on 27 May, which was her 18th birthday.

The move comes amidst the ongoing divorce proceedings between Brad and Angelina. Brad has had a strained relationship with all of his six children since he and Angelina split in 2016.

Two of Shiloh's sisters, Zahara and Vivienne, have already stopped using their father's name in public, although it's believed Shiloh is the first to attempt to make it official.

Vivienne, 15, is billed as Vivienne Jolie in a musical she's starring in, while Zahara, 19, introduced herself at university as Zahara Marley Jolie last year, in a video shared by Essence.

The couple's son Maddox, 22, "doesn't use Pitt as his last name on documents that aren't legal and instead uses Jolie" according to a 2021 report by US Weekly.

It's believed the fractured relationship between Brad and his children stems from an incident on a private jet in 2016 when he became violent with his family.

In 2020, the couple's son Pax, now 20, allegedly wrote on his private social media account, "Happy Father's Day to this world class a**hole!! You time and time again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person. You have no consideration or empathy toward your 4 youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence."

Brad and Angelina married in 2014 after 10 years together. They share six children, Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox.