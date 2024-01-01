Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones apologise for Normal People tease

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones have apologised for "leading people on" by teasing a Normal People announcement.

The pair, who starred as Marianne and Connell in BBC's Normal People, have apologised to fans after sharing a cryptic post announcing they had "news to share".

"We've got some news to share!!" Daisy wrote on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday. "Watch this space."

Fans assumed the duo were preparing to announce the second season of the 2020 romance series, but Paul and Daisy have since clarified they will not be returning for a second series, leaving many fans disappointed.

Instead, the British actress and Irish actor revealed on Thursday that they will be hosting a screening of the show's first season to raise money for UNICEF and suicide prevention charity Pieta.

"Hello, The news is, and we are incredibly sorry if we led people on, it's not a season two," Paul, 28, began in a joint video on Instagram.

Daisy, 26, added, "Not yet! There's still time; keep the faith!"

The Where The Crawdads Sing actress continued of the upcoming event, "We are hosting a charity raffle for the chance to win tickets to see a marathon screening of all 12 episodes of Normal People on the big screen in a central London cinema on the 16th of June."

Paul then noted that he and Daisy would be joined by other members of the cast at the event.

The All of Us Strangers star continued, "But seriously, we are incredibly grateful for your support in advance. We're really proud to be involved with these charities, and we're incredibly proud of the show. So the more of you that are there, the merrier."