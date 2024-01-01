Walton Goggins 'overcome with emotion' reading script for The White Lotus season 3

Walton Goggins has gushed over the scripts for the third season of The White Lotus.

During Thursday's episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Fallout star teased his appearance in the upcoming season of the comedy-drama series.

"It blew my f**king mind, man. You know, I had expectations, as one does if you get the opportunity to read a Mike White script, but I couldn't, I didn't see where it was going," Goggins said of reading the script. "I didn't see how all the pieces of this puzzle were going to fit together. And when I fully understood the totality of what Mike was trying to say in this third season of this cultural juggernaut, I was, you know, overcome with emotion and laughed throughout it."

White, who previously wrote School of Rock, Pitch Perfect 3 and Despicable Me 4, has written and directed every episode of the acclaimed anthology series to date.

Praising White's writing, Goggins continued, "I don't know, first and foremost, how he writes this all himself from this many points of view. So, I have no idea how he pulls it off. In fact, I didn't even believe it. I thought, 'Come on man... You got like two people. You hang out.' (He said,) 'Nope. It's just me.' So he writes it, he directs it.

"But more importantly, whether the people that he hires become the people that they've asked him to play or whether they always were the people that he was writing about - I don't know, because everybody kind of is the person that they're playing."

The third season, which began filming in February, also stars Jason Isaacs, Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, Michelle Monaghan and BLACKPINK's Lisa. Alongside the new cast, Natasha Rothwell returns as her first season character Belinda.