Prince William pays tribute to rugby star Rob Burrow, dead at 41

William, Prince of Wales, has paid tribute to Rob Burrow after the rugby star's death at age 41.

Burrow's passing followed a battle with motor neurone disease (MND).

"A legend of Rugby League, Rob Burrow had a huge heart. He taught us, 'In a world full of adversity, we must dare to dream,'" the Prince wrote via his and his wife's official Instagram Story.

"Catherine and I send our love to Lindsey, Jackson, Maya and Macy."

William signed the message, "W."

On Sunday, Leeds Rhino - the rugby team where Burrow played his entire career - broke the news of his death.

"It is with deep sadness that the club can confirm that former player Rob Burrow CBE has passed away, aged 41," read a statement on the team's website.

"Rob inspired the entire country with his brave battle against Motor Neurone Disease since his diagnosis in December 2019. He passed away peacefully at hospital near his home, surrounded by his loving family after becoming ill earlier this week."

The organisation called Burrow a "hard-working and dedicated player", noting that his "fearless performances" made him "one of the most respected players in the Rhinos ranks".

After his diagnosis, the England and Great Britain player dedicated himself to raising awareness for the condition alongside his former teammate Kevin Sinfield. The duo drummed up nearly $25.5 million (£20 million) in fundraising.

Burrow was the subject of two documentaries and wrote an autobiography titled Too Many Reasons to Live.

He was awarded a CBE by HRH Prince William in January 2023.