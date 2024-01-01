Suits star Patrick J Adams hints at reunion movie

Patrick J Adams says Suits creator Aaron Korsh is 'interested' in a reunion film.

The TV show's lead hinted that the door was open to reunite the stars of the series for a film.

"It's definitely something (Korsh) is interested in doing, trying to get the band back together," Adams said while appearing on a panel at the ATX TV Festival in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, according to Deadline.

Adams was flanked on the panel by his costars Dulé Hill (Alex Williams), Sarah Rafferty (Donna Paulsen), Amanda Schull (Katrina Bennett) and Abigail Spencer (Dana 'Scottie' Scott).

"It's gonna depend on a million things if that can happen, but is it possible," Adams said.

Suits ran for nine seasons from 2011-2019, and featured the Duchess of Sussex, then known as Meghan Markle, during the time she began seeing Prince Harry.

Adams and Hill both confirmed they would be interested in a reunion film.

"I'll say as a fan of USA shows becoming films, I would definitely like to be doing another one," Hill said.

A spinoff of Suits, titled Suits: LA, is currently in production after the show spiked in popularity last year when its initial eight seasons began streaming on Netflix.

The spinoff will feature Stephen Amell in the lead role as Ted Black, a hotshot Los Angeles lawyer who was once a federal prosecutor in New York City.

The series will also star Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis and Bryan Greenberg.

The Duchess will not be involved in the spinoff, insiders told the Daily Mail in February, noting that she had been interested in getting involved on the production side, but not in front of the camera.