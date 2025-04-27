Robert Irwin joins Bluey in tourism campaign

Aussie icons Robert Irwin and Bluey are teaming up for a special tourism project.

The conservationist son of late Aussie TV legend Steve Irwin is fronting a $9.2 million (£4.2 million) international campaign for Tourism and Events Queensland.

In a newly-dropped promotional video for the campaign, Irwin asks viewers: "Ever wish you could live in Bluey's world? Well, that's all of Queensland!"

"You'll love all of Queensland," Irwin adds, as the screen cuts to the campaign slogan that states, "Come and play in Bluey's world, QLD."

The campaign aims to bring more than one million tourists into the state, and will be aired internationally in many countries, including the US, Japan, UK and New Zealand, reports The Brisbane Times.

The marketing campaign is a collaboration between Tourism and Events Queensland and BBC Studios in the UK.

It comes after tickets to the highly anticipated Bluey's World exhibit in Brisbane went on sale last month.

The world-first Bluey attraction will provide fans of the hit Aussie kids show with a tour through life-size recreations of the show's houses and allow them to meet some of the beloved characters.

Located in the upmarket suburb of Hamilton, it will run until 27 April 2025 and is expected to inject millions of dollars into the economy.