Zachary Quinto accused of yelling at restaurant staff 'like an entitled child'

Zachary Quinto has been accused of making a restaurant employee cry by allegedly yelling "like an entitled child".

Staff at the Manita restaurant in Toronto called out the Star Trek actor for allegedly yelling at employees for giving his table reservation away after he failed to respond to text messages.

"Zachary Quinto - an amazing Spock, but a terrible customer," they wrote on Instagram Stories on Sunday. "Yelled at our staff like an entitled child after he didn't reply to two texts to inform him his table was ready and refused to believe the empty tables in the dining room weren't available for him despite being politely informed they were spoken for. Made our host cry and the rest of our brunch diners uncomfortable."

The employees concluded their statement by indicating that Quinto wasn't welcome in the restaurant again.

"Mr. Quinto, take your bad vibes somewhere else, we have many lovely celebrities join us at Manita but you are NOT one of them," they stated, before tagging the Heroes actor.

Quinto, who turned 47 on Sunday, has yet to comment on the allegations.

Since Manita's post, he has shared photos of his birthday celebrations on Instagram, revealing that he spent his birthday at Canada's Wonderland theme park. He was also presented with a dish adorned with a candle at a different food establishment later that day.