Jodie Turner-Smith admits divorce from Joshua Jackson 'sucks'

Jodie Turner-Smith has opened up about her "hard" divorce from Joshua Jackson.

The British actress talked candidly about the split when she appeared on The View.

"Everything is an opportunity and it's a new beginning,"the 37-year-old said. "Yes, it's hard, and it's not easy, and it sucks, but do you know what's even more exciting is what is on the other side of that, so here's to the other side."

She added, "I couldn't have the career that I have if I looked at things that don't work out as a failure, and I think when you look at it that way, then you kind of get stuck in a certain outcome."

The couple, who split in 2023, share a four-year-old daughter, Juno.

Jodie spoke about how the split has affected their child. "You know something that's really cute is..because obviously.. being that I'm going through a separation with her dad, and even just being a working mum, when I'm going away somewhere, I say to my daughter, 'you know, you can call me whenever you want', and so she's started echoing that. Whenever she says goodbye to me, she's like, 'remember, if you need me, I'm here. You can call me any time,' and even if I'm working, like if I'm about to do a Zoom, she's like, 'remember I'm here for you if you need me'. I love that!'

Jodie and Joshua, 45, got married in 2019. Jodie filed for divorce in September 2023, citing "irreconcilable differences."

Jodie has previously spoken about her approach to the divorce. "I don't think it's a failure. We obviously had such a beautiful moment together," she told The Times. "And now it's time for a new moment for both of us. And how exciting!"

Joshua is currently dating Lupita Nyong'o.