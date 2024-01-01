Elle Fanning in talks for Badlands role

Elle Fanning is set to star in 'Badlands'.

The 26-year-old actress is in talks to join the cast of the new movie that is set in 'The Predator' universe.

Plot details are yet to be revealed but it will once again feature the extraterrestrial big game hunter that first appeared on the big screen in Arnold Schwarzenegger's 1987 movie.

'Badlands' will be directed by Dan Trachtenberg, who revived the sci-fi action franchise with the 2022 film 'Prey' which starred Amber Midthunder and broke viewing records on Hulu.

Trachtenberg has once again teamed up with 'Prey' screenwriter Patrick Aison for the story.

The premise is not yet clear but insiders indicate that it won't be set in the past like 'Prey' but in the future instead. It is also uncertain if it will go straight to streaming as its predecessor did.

Sources close to the project say that movie bosses were keen to get Fanning on board after discovering that she is a fan of the franchise and set up a meeting between her and Trachtenberg.

The 'Maleficent' actress is now expected to close a deal to join the cast and it is hoped that filming will commence later this year.

Meanwhile, Elle previously explained that she would love to step behind the camera and direct at some point in the future.

Speaking to Variety, she said: "It's something that I do want to do badly. You've just got to find the right story. What is it that you want to tell? Is it going to be personal? Is it not? Are you going to write it? Are you not? A lot of big questions. I will for sure one day."