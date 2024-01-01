Lupita Nyong'o describes press junkets as a 'torture technique'

Lupita Nyong'o dislikes participating in press junkets to promote her movies.

The 12 Years a Slave star has admitted that interviews are the most irritating aspect of her job as an actress, particularly the junket format, where she sits in a hotel room and a different journalist is typically brought in every five to 10 minutes.

Describing junkets as a "torture technique", Lupita told Glamour that it can be challenging to give virtually the same answer over and over again as the "different people are being ferried in".

"You have to give each one of them attention, focus, and an articulate answer that you just gave to the person before," she explained. "That's irritating."

According to the publication, the Oscar-winning actress said she felt like she had to be perfect for every encounter in the early days of her career, but she has now accepted that she can't be on top form all the time.

"These days I allow myself to be a human being," she added. "I've just found a way of forgiving myself for not being perfect."

Nyong'o will soon be embarking on a publicity tour for A Quiet Place: Day One, a spin-off prequel of the horror franchise A Quiet Place. The movie, which also stars Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn, will be released in cinemas later this month.