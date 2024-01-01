Peaky Blinders movie given green light by Netflix

A Peaky Blinders movie has been given the green light by Netflix.

Cillian Murphy will be back on screens as gangster Thomas Shelby, with the feature film set to begin production later this year.

After months of online speculation, Netflix has announced it has officially greenlit the movie, which will be directed by Tom Harper and written by the show's creator, Steven Knight.

"It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn't finished with me," Cillian, 48, told Deadline. "It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans."

Director Tom Harper declared the news "incredibly exciting".

"When I first directed Peaky Blinders over 10 years ago, we didn't know what the series would become, but we did know that there was something in the alchemy of the cast and the writing that felt explosive," he said.

"Peaky has always been a story about family - and so it's incredibly exciting to be reuniting with Steve and Cillian to bring the movie to audiences across the world on Netflix."

Steven Knight added fans can expect the movie to be as dramatic as the original gangland series it is based on.

"I'm genuinely thrilled that this movie is about to happen," he said. "It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full-on Peaky Blinders at war."