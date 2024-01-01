Tom Cruise has sent Dakota Fanning shoes every year since 2005

Dakota Fanning revealed Tom Cruise has sent her shoes every year since 2005.

The pair became friends when they co-starred on War of the Worlds, with Tom treating the then 11-year-old Dakota to the Motorola Razr phone she had talked about wanting.

"I turned 11 on War of the Worlds, when we worked together, and he gave me my first cellphone for that birthday. It was a Motorola Razr," Dakota, 30, revealed on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"I wanted a Razr so bad and I must have been talking about it a lot, because that's what he got me... It was so - such a great memory."

Later, while working together on the press tour for the film, Tom became aware of Dakota's newfound love of designer footwear, and he has sent her a pair of new shoes every year since.

"He always sends me the same thing every year, after the cellphone," Dakota revealed.

"I like, loved shoes when I was little, and I started to be able to fit into really small adult shoes when I was on the War of the Worlds press tour so I was very excited about them. And so from that birthday on he always sends me shoes."