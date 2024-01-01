Michael B. Jordan 'looking forward' to working with Will Smith

Michael B. Jordan has told how he's "looking forward" to working with Will Smith on the I Am Legend sequel.

The Wire actor confirmed to People magazine the project is "in the works."

"We're still working on the script and getting that up to par," he said.

"It doesn't have a release date or anything like that. I'm not sure exactly where we're going to be filming that one, but I'm really excited to get in front of the camera with him."

The 37-year-old added, "Being somebody that I've looked up to for a really long time, to be able to work with Will is something I'm really looking forward to. I'm really excited."

Will, 55, has previously spoken about how the pair have been working together for two years to develop the idea for a sequel.

"(We have some) really solid ideas," he told Entertainment Tonight. "I think we're going to make it on screen together. That dude is the truth, so I would love to do that."

Will played the lead in the original 2007 post-apocalyptic movie that made $585.4million (£457.2million) at the box office.

The Oscar-winning star's latest film, Bad Boys: Ride or Die is set to be released next week.