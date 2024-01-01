Marion Cotillard to join The Morning Show season 4

Marion Cotillard will star in season 4 of The Morning Show.

The Oscar-winning actress has signed on for a role with a "major arc" in the hit show, according to Deadline.

The 48-year-old will play "a savvy operator from a storied European family," named Celine Dumont.

She will join existing cast members of the Apple TV+ show, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup and Jon Hamm.

Jennifer Aniston, who plays the lead role in the show alongside Reese Witherspoon, recently spoke about how she and Reese were like family to each other both on and off-screen.

"We have a real interesting relationship. It's like we're family for sure," she said of their characters on the show. "We love to hate each other, and we love to love each other, and I think that's sort of a really fun dynamic that Reese and I get to play. And, of course, we would like to be together forever, I would think. I hope, but ... we really don't know what's going to happen."

Marion's last role on the small screen was in the Apple TV+ series, Extrapolations.