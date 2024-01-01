Nina Dobrev undergoes successful surgery following bike accident

Nina Dobrev has undergone surgery on her leg following her recent bike accident.

Last month, The Vampire Diaries star announced on Instagram that she had been hospitalised after a dirt bike accident, posting a snap of herself lying on a hospital bed with neck and leg braces.

On Wednesday, Nina revealed that she was back in hospital preparing to undergo surgery on her leg.

"Anyone else get scared before surgery? I'm such a baby when it comes to needles, blood or procedures of any kind," she wrote on her Instagram Stories alongside a hospital selfie of her making a sad face and giving a thumbs down.

In the second Stories update, the 35-year-old lay in a hospital bed with pen marks on her injured leg. She added, "Had to get one last photo of my leg - pristine- before it's all scarred up."

The third and final update showed the actress writing the word "yes" on her leg to confirm it was indeed the leg that needed surgery.

"Fun fact: they make you draw on whatever extremity is being operated on to confirm that is the correct limb," she explained. "(Because I guess it's happened in the past that some surgeons have accidentally operated on the wrong limb) Yikes!!!"

The Canadian actress later assured fans that her operation went well.

"Surgery was a success," she captioned another set of hospital photos. "Thank you to everyone who has been sending kind messages, thoughts, prayers, and good vibes. I have been feeling the support and positive energy. It means more than you will ever know."

In the comments, Nina's snowboarder and skateboarder boyfriend Shaun White wrote, "WE ALL LOVE YOU."

Nina has not revealed specifically what surgery she underwent.